Go
Toast

Nina's Cafe

Welcome to Nina's Cafe! We are proud to offer you the best breakfast in Kalamazoo. Thanks for letting us serve you!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1710 West Main St • $

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon$3.99
Bottomless Coffee$2.59
Side of Hashbrowns$2.00
3 Eggs - Meat & Potato$9.65
French Toast$6.95
Breakfast Skillet$5.70
Joel’s Favorite$8.95
Half Order Sausage Gravy And Biscuits$5.95
Breakfast Wet Burrito$8.95
Plain Waffle$4.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1710 West Main St

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

No reviews yet

At Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders, we believe it is all about the taste. That’s why we use whole meats which taste better and are healthier, not processed cold cuts. Our cheese is real. We offer provolone, cheddar, swiss, and a 4-blend for maximum taste. We use a special blend of herbs and spices for our pizza sauce and Kazoopysauce. WARNING: We have been told our Kazoopysauce is addicting. Our pizza dough and Italian Sourdough grinder bread are baked fresh daily from an old world Italian recipe. We know using higher quality ingredients cost more, but we believe it is worth it. We believe you are worth it!

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

University Roadhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Old Goat Tavern

No reviews yet

Your go-to for great burgers and a great Michigan beer selection!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston