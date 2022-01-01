Go
Nina's Breakfast & Brunch

Serving Breakfast & Brunch Food items
made from scratch. Real Fast.
3752 Monticello Plaza Drive

Egg 1$2.25
French Toast w Applicious Topping$10.00
Ultimate Sausage Gravy$9.00
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Cinnamon Roll Now called CiNINAbun!$6.00
Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Nina's Breakfast Platter$14.50
#1 Seller! Made from scratch buttermilk biscuit topped with our scratch-made sausage gravy and covered with eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles.
Gravy Sausage 4 oz$5.50
Pancakes No Meat$8.00
Choc. Milk$2.50
O'Fallon MO

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
