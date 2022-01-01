Pizza
Italian
Chicken
Nina's Pizza
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
100 Genesee Street
Utica, NY 13502
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
100 Genesee Street, Utica NY 13502
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Iconic by Chesterfield
Cocktails and Kitchen
Tailor & The Cook
Come in and enjoy!
Babe's at Harbor Point
Come in and enjoy!
Chesterfield's Tavolo
Join the Loyalty Program today!
https://www.toasttab.com/tavolo-chesterfield/rewardsSignup