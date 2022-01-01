Go
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

Order take out for Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette! We now also offer the option of carry-out for beer, wine, and liquor. Call us at (765) 447-0999 to put in your order. Thank you!

3520 SR IN 38 E

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie$12.99
A hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese. Served with a slice of soda bread.
Hamburger$14.49
A beautiful grilled burger topped to order, served on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Goat Cheese Fritters$9.99
Four rich fritters deep-fried to a golden brown, served on a bed of field greens with a light drizzle of raspberry vinaigrette.
Fried Pickles$9.49
Crisp dill pickle slices beer-battered and fried, served with our tangy bomb sauce on the side.
Boat of Wings$23.99
Unrivalled rotisserie-baked, then fried, chicken wings and drums in your choice of our signature bomb, barbecue, or buffalo sauces. Choose ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$12.99
The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Fish & Chips$25.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
Reuben$12.99
Zesty hand-pulled corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island Dressing on Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Half Fish & Chips$14.49
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.
Irish Nachos$11.99
Our pub chips topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Choose taco beef or no beef. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream. Add seasoned beef for $2.50.
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
