Nine Irish Brothers

Welcome to Online Ordering for our West Lafayette location! Please note that ordering is for pickup only. Gift Cards: Gift cards purchased at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette will only work at our Greater Lafayette locations. Don't forget to bookmark this page!

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

119 Howard Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$25.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
Fried Pickles$9.49
Crisp dill pickle slices beer-battered and fried, served with our tangy bomb sauce on the side.
Chicken Goujons$10.99
Strips of fried and breaded whole-meat chicken breast, served with our mouth-watering Shamrock sauce on the side.
Half Fish & Chips$14.49
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$12.99
The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Pub Chip Plate$6.99
A plate of our famous pub chips, fried to a golden brown, served with a side of our mustardy Shamrock sauce on the side for dipping. Add bacon, ranch, cheese, or extra Shamrock after selection.
Reuben$12.99
Zesty hand-pulled corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island Dressing on Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Shepherd's Pie$12.99
A hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese. Served with a slice of soda bread.
Boat of Wings$23.99
Unrivalled rotisserie-baked, then fried, chicken wings and drums in your choice of our signature bomb, barbecue, or buffalo sauces. Choose ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Irish Nachos$11.99
Our pub chips topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Choose taco beef or no beef. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream. Add seasoned beef for $2.50.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

119 Howard Ave

West Lafayette IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

