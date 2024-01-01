Go
Nine Line BBQ - 5920 Hillside Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

No reviews yet

5920 Hillside Road

Amarillo, TX 79109

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

5920 Hillside Road, Amarillo TX 79109

