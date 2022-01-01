Go
Toast

9 Mile Station

Located on The Rooftop of Ponce City Market.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.1 (1273 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RFD Social/12

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

No reviews yet

Currently offering online ordering through our website and Uber Eats. Orders can also be placed for takeout in store. Enjoy!

Revery: VR Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston