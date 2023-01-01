Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Seabrook
  • /
  • Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub - 20037-Seabrook NH
Banner picView gallery

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub - 20037-Seabrook NH

Open today 4:00 AM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

831 Lafayette Road

Seabrook, NH 03874

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:59 am

Location

831 Lafayette Road, Seabrook NH 03874

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Portsmouth - Downtown the Original)
orange starNo Reviews
779 Lafayette Road Seabrook, NH 03874
View restaurantnext
Susies Sweets- Seabrook -
orange starNo Reviews
700 Lafayette Road #106 Seabrook, NH 03874
View restaurantnext
Backyard Burgers and Wings -
orange starNo Reviews
5 Provident Way Seabrook, NH 03874
View restaurantnext
Red's Kitchen & Tavern Seabrook NH
orange star3.7 • 34
530 Lafayette Rd Seabrook, NH 03874
View restaurantnext
The Juice and Smoothie Joint -
orange starNo Reviews
270 Lafayette Rd #13 Seabrook, NH 03874
View restaurantnext
Martha's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 437
153 Lafayette Rd Hampton Falls, NH 03844
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Seabrook

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub - 20037-Seabrook NH

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston