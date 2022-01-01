Go
The Original Ninfa's Uptown

If you're looking for a Houston Mexican restaurant, Ninfa's is not only a local icon, having serviced politicians, celebrities & even visiting royalty, their Mexican food is unbeatable. Chef Alex Padilla uses only top quality ingredients, like Mama Ninfa herself did, & fresh Gulf of Mexico seafood like red snapper, jumbo shrimp & more.
Voted Best Margaritas, you can enjoy Ninfaritas on our spacious patios, dine on the best Mexican dishes & fajitas around and truly enjoy a great restaurant experience.

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190 • $$

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Guacamole$12.00
Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, and Fresh Lime
Combo Fajitas - Large$50.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
Chile Con Queso$13.00
Spicy Cheese and Pepper Dip
Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$4.00
Nachos$13.00
Based on the ‘Original Nacho’ Prepared with Melted Cheese on House-Made Tortilla Chips with Beans, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, and Guacamole
Chicken Fajitas - Medium$27.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
Taco Al Carbon - Beef$18.00
Fajitas in a Flour Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile con Queso
Taco Al Carbon - Chicken$16.00
Fajitas in a Flour Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile con Queso
Beef Fajitas - Medium$38.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
Caldo Xochitl$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Rice, and Pico de Gallo in a Rich Broth
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

