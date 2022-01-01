The Ninkasi Better Living Room
Step into our living room and perpetuate better living! The Better Living Room is a restaurant and gathering space to celebrate beer, food, art, and community. Our full-service kitchen celebrates locally-sourced food and flavors of the region while complementing the unique flavors craft beer drinkers enjoy. Plus, our expanded bar provides more taps to share our unique and innovative small-batch beers brewed on our 5-barrel Pilot Brewery.
155 Blair Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
155 Blair Boulevard
Eugene OR
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Izakaya Meiji Co.
Japanese small plates, craft cocktails & whiskeys offered in a stylish pub-like setting with a patio.
The Wheel Apizza Pub
Come in and enjoy!
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
Welcome to TOKYROLL - Valley River Center! TOKYROLL is a fast-caual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of an average sushi roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls packed with fresh veggies and delicious protein options.
My Soul Chicken
Come in and enjoy!