The Ninkasi Better Living Room

Step into our living room and perpetuate better living! The Better Living Room is a restaurant and gathering space to celebrate beer, food, art, and community. Our full-service kitchen celebrates locally-sourced food and flavors of the region while complementing the unique flavors craft beer drinkers enjoy. Plus, our expanded bar provides more taps to share our unique and innovative small-batch beers brewed on our 5-barrel Pilot Brewery.

155 Blair Boulevard

Popular Items

Potato Chips and Dip$4.00
Russet potatoes, malt vinegar powder, charred onion relish.
Smoked JoJo's$11.00
Smoked potatoes, batter, ranch dressing.
6 Packs$10.00
Bring home the Ninkasi classics (To-go)
Grilled Cheese Dumpling & Tomato Bisque$9.00
Rogue Jefferson cheddar, baguette crotons, oregano, tomatoes, cream.
Roasted Garlic Pretzel$9.00
Local Bavarian pretzel, sea salt, Gouda cheese sauce.
The Better Burger$14.00
Anderson Ranch beef, white American cheese, house pickles, charred onion mayo.
Pineapple Peach Soda
Year Round Crowler (32oz)$9.00
A fresh poured 32oz can from our classic line-up (To-Go Only)
Cases$40.00
Four 6-Packs of canned or bottled beer.
Better Kale Salad$13.00
Local curly kale, apples, 1-year aged Jefferson cheddar, hazelnuts, lemon vinaigrette.
Location

155 Blair Boulevard

Eugene OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
