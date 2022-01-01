Go
Nino Taco

10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4

Avg 4.4 (1939 reviews)

Nacho Cheese Dips & Chips
a Mexican fondue of cheeses and jalapeño peppers, served with freshly-made tortilla chips.
Mexican Pizza w/ Meat$8.99
A 10" flour tortilla covered with rich tomato sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, garlic and oregano, then baked to perfection.
Churro$3.50
A lightly fried pastry, rolled in powdered sugar.
Meat Sombrero$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then smothered with a rich tomato sauce, cheeses and the right amount of spices.
Taco Salad$10.35
Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices.
2 Taco Platter$7.99
Two tacos of your choice and two sides.
3 Taco Platter$10.35
Three tacos of your choice and two sides.
Mexican Fries$5.65
A basket of crisscross cut fries, served with nacho cheese.
Taco$2.80
A crisp corn or soft flour tortilla, filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheese and homemade mild sauce.
Mile High Nacho$11.99
Tortilla chips piled high, smothered with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then baked with a blend of three cheeses, homemade salsa and spices.
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4

Owings Mills MD

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
