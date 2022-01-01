Go
Nino Viejo

Lead by the creative direction of celebrity chef Marco Niccoli, we are proud to serve what we consider the best of what the Hispanic or Latin world has to offer. Spain, Mexico, Costa Rica, Portugal, and everywhere in between bring influence to our dishes that you will notice in every bite.

TAPAS

160 N W Promontory • $$

Avg 4.3 (52 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa To Go$3.00
Taco Asada$12.00
Churro Doughnuts$8.00
Side Roasted Chicken$5.00
Taco Salmon$12.00
Carne Asada Steak Fries$13.00
Chicken Enchiladas$25.00
Taco Birria$12.00
Large Salsa To Go$8.00
Flautas$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

160 N W Promontory

Farmington UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
