Nino's Family Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1705 Columbus Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo With Broccoli$19.00
A blend of heavy crème, garlic and Parmesan cheese, with or without broccoli.
Breaded Artichoke Hearts$9.00
Deliciously tasty, lightly breaded and fried in our trans fat free oils. Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Tender chicken breast deep fried and then baked in our rich tomato sauce topped with three types of cheese on a bed of spaghetti.
Garlic Bread
Deliciously hot buttered with garlic sauced - made from our fresh baked bread.
Manicotti$20.00
Stuffed with tasty ricotta cheese, cooked in a rich meat or meatless sauce, covered with cheese and baked.
Fresh Stuffed Mushrooms$13.00
Deliciously stuffed with our blend of cheeses, garlic and spices then baked.
Bambini Spaghetti$8.00
With sauce and one piece of Garlic Bread.
Tiramisu$8.00
Carbonara$20.00
Spaghetti with a white sauce, ham, bacon and Parmesan cheese. A house favorite.
Baked Ravioli$20.00
Pasta stuffed with beef, covered with our blend of cheeses and baked
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1705 Columbus Ave

Bay City MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

