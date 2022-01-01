Go
Toast

Nino's Italian Restaurant

Nino’s of Boca Raton opened its doors in the early summer of 1983 as a small pizzeria with only eleven tables, and has evolved over the years into an extraordinary dining experience. Nino’s of Boca Raton is family owned and operated by three generations of restaurateurs. Our southern Italian inspired menu offers a large variety of foods to satisfy even the most discerning of palates. Nino’s of Boca Raton boasts an extensive wine menu with varietals from around the world specifically selected to compliment our cuisine.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

7120 Beracasa Way • $$

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatball Parm Sub$11.99
Large Pizza 16"$18.99
Medium Pizza 14"$15.99
Penne ala Vodka$19.99
Chix Parm$22.99
Steak Fries$4.99
Grilled Chicken Dinner$17.95
Side Meatballs$8.99
Fried Calamari$14.99
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$6.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7120 Beracasa Way

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zingers Delicatessen

No reviews yet

Best Deli South of NY!

Carmela's Boca Raton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rave Pizza & Sushi

No reviews yet

Boca's best pizza and sushi on one location!
Grab and Go, Made to Order -just a click away!

Roadhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston