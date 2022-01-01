Go
Nipote's Italian Kitchen

55 Reviews

$

98 W. Clay Ave

Muskegon, MI 49440

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Carne Panini$11.00
[prosciutto, genoa salami, prosciutto cotto, crispy pancetta, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil & vinegar]
Tuscan Farm Salad$11.00
[field greens with artichokes, olives, chickpeas, red onion, tomato and goat cheese]
Mushroom Ravioli$15.00
[Handmade mushroom ravioli tossed in a rich goat cheese cream sauce]
Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.00
[classic Italian-american pasta served with house red sauce]
Shrimp Scampi$15.00
[spaghetti with blistered grape tomatoes, lemon white wine garlic butter sauce, green onions & lemon zest]
Lunch Combos, Choice Of 2$12.00
Select 2 choices before you add to cart.
Cannoli$4.50
Orecchiette w/ Broccoli$11.00
[“little ears” pasta, tossed with broccoli in a garlic olive oil sauce]
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
[lightly breaded, pan-fried Chicken breast topped with Parmesan served with spaghetti tossed in house red sauce]
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

98 W. Clay Ave, Muskegon MI 49440

Directions

