Hinoya Curry SF imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

80 Reviews

3347 Fillmore Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

Menu

Most Popular

Side 5 pieces Karaage
$10.00

Five (5) big pieces of our marinated skin-on chicken thigh. Crispy on the outside and tender, flavorful and juicy on the inside. Served with a lemon wedge. Gluten-free.

Side Tonkatsu Sauce
$1.00

Tonkatsu sauce is sweet, tangy and thick. Perfectly paired with a side order of chicken or pork katsu.

Ito-En Oi Ocha Green Tea
$3.00
Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry
$19.00

Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce

Side Croquettes (2 pcs)
$7.00

Two (2) deep-fried panko-breaded croquettes made with potatoes, onions, and carrots.

Pork Katsu Curry image
Pork Katsu Curry
$17.00

Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.

Mixed Vegetables Curry image
Mixed Vegetables Curry
$16.00

Mixed vegetables with curry, rice and pickles. Choose either Beef or Vegetarian Roux.

Karaage Curry image
Karaage Curry
$17.00

Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles.

Chicken Katsu Curry image
Chicken Katsu Curry
$17.00

Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.

Croquettes Curry image
Croquettes Curry
$17.00

Two (2) potato croquettes served with curry, rice, and pickles.

Curry

Karaage

Tonkatsu

Prawns

Side Ebi Fry (Prawns 3 pcs)
$9.00

Three (3) breaded, deep-fried prawns served with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce (free upon request).

Katsu

Side Chicken Katsu
$8.00

Our 3.5 ounce hand-breaded, skinless chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection, juicy on the inside.

Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu

Side Chicken Katsu
$8.00

Our 3.5 ounce hand-breaded, skinless chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection, juicy on the inside.

Chicken Curry

Curry Chicken

More

Paper Bag
$0.25
Choya Yuzu Soda
$3.00

Non-alcoholic, carbonated soft drink made with Yuzu, a Japanese citrus common in the Shikoku region of Japan. The yuzu's flavor is tart and fragrant, closely resembling that of the grapefruit, with overtones of mandarin orange. Yuzu is the basis for ponzu dressing.

Coca-Cola
$2.00
Side Mixed Vegetables
$4.00

Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and zucchini

Echigo Dark Stout
$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco CA 94123

Directions

Gallery

