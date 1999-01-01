- Home
Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
3347 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
Menu
Most Popular
Five (5) big pieces of our marinated skin-on chicken thigh. Crispy on the outside and tender, flavorful and juicy on the inside. Served with a lemon wedge. Gluten-free.
Tonkatsu sauce is sweet, tangy and thick. Perfectly paired with a side order of chicken or pork katsu.
Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce
Two (2) deep-fried panko-breaded croquettes made with potatoes, onions, and carrots.
Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.
Mixed vegetables with curry, rice and pickles. Choose either Beef or Vegetarian Roux.
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Two (2) potato croquettes served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Curry
Our award-winning beef or vegetarian curry roux with rice, and pickles.
Three (3) Japanese oysters from Hiroshima (deep-fried) served with curry, rice, pickles, and tartar sauce
Mixed vegetables with curry, rice and pickles. Choose either Beef or Vegetarian Roux.
Karaage
Five (5) big pieces of our marinated skin-on chicken thigh. Crispy on the outside and tender, flavorful and juicy on the inside. Served with a lemon wedge. Gluten-free.
Tonkatsu
Prawns
Three (3) breaded, deep-fried prawns served with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce (free upon request).
Katsu
Our 3.5 ounce hand-breaded, skinless chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection, juicy on the inside.
Katsu Curry
Chicken Katsu
Our 3.5 ounce hand-breaded, skinless chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection, juicy on the inside.
Chicken Curry
Curry Chicken
More
Non-alcoholic, carbonated soft drink made with Yuzu, a Japanese citrus common in the Shikoku region of Japan. The yuzu's flavor is tart and fragrant, closely resembling that of the grapefruit, with overtones of mandarin orange. Yuzu is the basis for ponzu dressing.
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and zucchini
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco CA 94123