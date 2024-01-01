Go
Consumer picView gallery

Nirvanis Indian Kitchen

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

84 Veronica Ave

Somerset, NJ 08873

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

84 Veronica Ave, Somerset NJ 08873

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Subs - North Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
1048 Livingston Avenue North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - North Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
885 U.S. 1 North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Ramen Shoppu
orange starNo Reviews
518 Hamilton St Somerset, NJ 08873
View restaurantnext
Sigri Indian BBQ - North Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
540 Shoppes Boulevard North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Good Food By Uzma
orange starNo Reviews
2070 US 1 North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Kanoon - North Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
572 MILLTOWN RD North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Somerset

Piscataway

No reviews yet

New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Edison

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hillsborough

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nirvanis Indian Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston