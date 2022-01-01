Tips Up

Jump into our hot tub time machine and take a trip through your family photos of ski trips past. Flashback to when your ski suit was neon and Levis 501s. Come in from the cold and get awesome with a shot ski. At Tips Up, we not only worship the art of the fried chicken sandwich, but promise having so much room for activities . We’ll be featuring shuffleboard, pool, cornhole, and a casino. We promise you sweet tunes you can get awesome to and you just never know what killer band will be cranked up to “11” on our living room stage. Come as you are and enjoy a tasty lunch, dinner and live music with an ice cold beer… and remember, always keep your Tips Up.Tips Up is opening its doors in Big Sky Town Center Monday, February 1, 2020!

