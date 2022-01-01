Go
NISEKO -

RAMEN

33 Lone Peak Dr

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

CURRY$19.00
SHOYU BROTH, MARINATED CHICKEN, SOFT EGG, BOK CHOY, MUSHROOM
GYOZA$11.00
SCALLION CHILI DIPPING SAUCE - 5 PIECE
VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL$10.00
SAMBAL, CILANTRO, HONEY - 4 PIECE
KIDS RAMEN$11.00
SHOYU BROTH, CHICKEN, SOFT EGG, NOODLES
CHASHU$19.00
SHOYU BROTH, MARINATED PORK BELLY, MUSHROOM, BEAN SPROUTS, SOFT EGG
NISEKO$20.00
SHIRO MISO BROTH, MARINATED PORK BELLY, BUTTERED CORN, BOK CHOY, SOFT EGG
BAO BUNS$12.00
HOISIN, CILANTRO, CUCUMBER
VEGETARIAN$17.00
SHIRO MISO BROTH, SHIITAKE, BEAN SPROUT, BOK CHOY, SCALLION, CORN
SPICY$19.00
SPICY MISO BROTH, MARINATED CHICKEN, BEAN SPROUTS, BOK CHOY
KARA AGE$12.00
CRISPY MARINATED CHICKEN, SPICY KEWPIE
Location

Big Sky MT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
