Go
Toast

Williams & Graham

Dine-in & Take out available now!
Order Online
Wednesday - Sunday 5pm-12:30am

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3160 Tejon St • $$

Avg 4.5 (824 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Shorts$11.00
Mezcal, Tequila, Pineapple Juice, Lime, Agave, Michelada Syrup
Cheeseburger w/ Fries NiteCap$9.00
Old Fashioned$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar Cube, Lemon Peel, Bitters
Wrecking Ball$11.00
Scotch, Pimms, Spiced Pear Liqueur
Chandelier$11.00
White Rum, Lime, Cinnamon Honey, Bols Butterscotch
(Like a daiquiri but BETTER!)
SPO Parm Sub (Sausage, Pepper, Onion)$14.00
Baked Ziti$16.00
Chicken Parm Sub$14.00
Thanksgiving Kit for 2$100.00
Saturn$11.00
Gin, Lemon, Passion, Orgeat*, Velvet Falernum
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3160 Tejon St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maria Empanada - Riverview

No reviews yet

Artisan-made Argentinian empanadas. Zagat-ranked as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and more.

Happy Camper

No reviews yet

We came to fill a pizza-void.
We also came to have a damn good time.
If you ask us, the experts, there's not a better combination of pizza, booze, vibes and happiness in the whole universe than what you'll get here. For god's sake, we've got a dining room that's filled with trailers. And trailers that are filled with stars. We'll be here and we can't wait 'til y'all are too.

Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Daughter Thai is a modern and sophisticated interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine made with market-fresh ingredients set in an elegant dining and date-night experience. Our menu features exotic dishes such as quail, lamb and frog legs, as well as mouth watering noodles and spicy soups. Our bar features specialty crafted cocktails, wine and beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston