Niwa Japanese BBQ
A Japanese BBQ restaurant altered with the times. Come grab your essentials including meats and vegetables.
BBQ • STEAKS
2939 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2939 Main Street
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Postino Deep Ellum
Come in and enjoy!
Westlake Brewing Company
Craft Brewery & Taproom!
The Nines
Come in and enjoy!
Hawkers Asian Street Food
Come in and enjoy!