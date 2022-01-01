Go
Niwa Japanese BBQ

A Japanese BBQ restaurant altered with the times. Come grab your essentials including meats and vegetables.

BBQ • STEAKS

2939 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)

Popular Items

Hanger Steak 8 oz$10.00
Eggs - 12 ea$4.00
Asparagus - Bunch$3.00
Chicken Breast 16 ounces$6.00
Chicken Thigh 16 ounces$6.00
Bell Peppers - Red - ea$2.00
Short Rib - 8 ounces$10.00
Zucchini - 1 pack - 6 ounces$1.00
Filet Mignon 8 oz$17.00
Potatoes - Russets - Ea$1.00

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

2939 Main Street

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
