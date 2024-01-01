Chili in Nixa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nixa restaurants that serve chili
Mo's Slider Company - 14MM
203 E Mount Vernon Street, Nixa
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese FRY
$6.00
Our Mo'made chili topped with cheese & diced onions
More about Mo's Slider Company - 14MM
Gettin Basted- Branson
606 W Mount Vernon Ave, Nixa
No reviews yet
Mac N Chili
$12.00
More about Gettin Basted- Branson
