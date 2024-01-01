Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Nixa

Go
Nixa restaurants
Toast

Nixa restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

Mo's Slider Company - 14MM

203 E Mount Vernon Street, Nixa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese FRY$6.00
Our Mo'made chili topped with cheese & diced onions
More about Mo's Slider Company - 14MM
Main pic

 

Gettin Basted- Branson

606 W Mount Vernon Ave, Nixa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Chili$12.00
More about Gettin Basted- Branson

Browse other tasty dishes in Nixa

Chicken Salad

Garlic Cheese Bread

Fried Rice

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Brisket

Ravioli

Map

More near Nixa to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston