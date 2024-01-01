Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Nixa
/
Nixa
/
Coleslaw
Nixa restaurants that serve coleslaw
Gettin Basted- Branson
606 W Mount Vernon Ave, Nixa
No reviews yet
FM Coleslaw
$12.00
More about Gettin Basted- Branson
London Calling
203 E. Mount Vernon St. (14 Mill Market), Nixa
No reviews yet
Stilton (Blue Cheese) Coleslaw
$3.49
Fresh cabbage and carrots tossed in a house-made and tangy English Stilton (blue cheese) dressing
More about London Calling
More near Nixa to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(56 restaurants)
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(38 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Saint Robert
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
