Kimchi in Nixa

Nixa restaurants
Nixa restaurants that serve kimchi

Fresh Poke

203 E Mt Vernon St, Nixa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi Tingle$14.99
Kimchi$2.50
More about Fresh Poke
The Gochu - The Gochu

203 E MT Vernon St, Nixa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BACK RIB PHO SOUP KIMCHI$15.00
Choice of “beef / chicken / pork belly / tofu”. Vietnamese rice noodles chicken and beef broth pho
KIMCHI FRIED RICE$15.00
Choice of “beef / chicken / pork belly / tofu”. Kimchi and assorted vegetables topped with organic fried egg
PORK BELLY KIMCHI$15.00
Stir fry spicy kimchi pork belly with rice cake and assorted vegetables on top of rice
More about The Gochu - The Gochu

