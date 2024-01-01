Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Nixa

Nixa restaurants
Nixa restaurants that serve ravioli

Piccolo

107 W ALDERSGATE DR STE 1, Nixa

Fried Beef Ravioli$10.99
Six hand-breaded beef-stuffed raviolis, fried to toasty perfection, and served with D'Arpino's marinara for dipping.
Kid's Three-cheese Ravioli$4.99
Baked Roasted Veggie Ravioli$17.99
A blend of Grilled portabella, onions, asparagus, red and yellow bell peppers, roasted garlic blended with ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, fontina and Pecorino Romano cheeses, baked in mozzarella in our spicy red pepper cream sauce.
Classics Pizza & Subs - Classics Pizza & Subs

203 E Mt Vernon St, Nixa

Toasted Beef Ravioli$7.99
