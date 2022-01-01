Go
Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery

At Nixtaco we want to open people's eyes, and palates, to a whole new take on Mexican food. We are different on purpose and with purpose.
Bib Gourmand Michelin Guide 2021
1805 Cirby Way Suite 12

Popular Items

Pork Belly Taco$6.00
Bacon Fest 2017 Special Taco.
Grilled Pork Belly Slab, on a bed of refried beans and grilled cheese, Peanut Chipotle Sauce, Micro Cilantro.
(PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.00
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, serrano, lime and cilantro on a bed of grilled cheese.
Guacamole$9.00
House made guacamole with real avocado, serrano chiles, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice. Bag of house-made Chips on the side.
Octopus Taco$7.50
Grilled Octopus, sautéed with serrano chiles, onion, cilantro and lime, Peanut Chipotle sauce, Micro Cilantro.
(PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Al Pastor Taco$6.00
Slowly roasted Pork Shoulder, marinated in our traditional Al Pastor adobo, roasted Pineapple, Salsa Verde, Diced White Onion. Micro Cilantro on top, lime on the side.
Shrimp Mazatlan Style$5.00
Inspired by the classic “Taco Gobernador”: Sautéed shrimp, with caramelized bacon, garlic, and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Short Rib Barbacoa$5.00
Beef short-rib braised "barbacoa-style" in our guajillo-chipotle and onion braise. Avocado on top.
Pollo Verde$5.00
Shredded roasted chicken, simmered in our House Salsa Verde. Topped with queso fresco.
Salsa 2 oz portion cup$1.00
Freshly Made Salsa with the best ingredients. Unique flavors that everyone loves!
Carne Asada Taco$6.50
Grilled Hanger Steak on a bed of caramelized Oaxaca cheese, with grilled onions and salsa verde.
Location

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12

Roseville CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

