Nizza

Come in and enjoy!!

630 9th Avenue

Popular Items

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI$12.00
grilled eggplant stuffed with ricotta, roasted with tomato sauce & Parmesan in a brick oven
PEPPERONI$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, nduja & basil
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
grilled radicchio, caesar vinaigrette, croutons, parmesan
BREAD
marinated olives, whipped ricotta
RICOTTA CHEESECAKE$9.00
lemon custard, gluten free biscotti crust
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA$19.00
Slightly spicy tomato cream sauce
SALMON AQUA PAZZA$25.00
toasted fregola sarda, roasted kohlrabi,
tomato - seafood broth, meyer lemon oil
PAPPARDELLE GENOVESE$19.00
basil pesto, Parmesan
MUSHROOM$19.00
black truffle cream, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese
MARGHERITA$17.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Location

630 9th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

