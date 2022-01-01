Go
Toast

NJ Poke - Silverton

Come in and enjoy!

1922 Hooper Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bubble Tea
An incredibly unique looking beverage, Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding the signature “bubbles” - yummy fruit flavored or tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom.
Crab Rangoon Mozzarella Stix$10.00
Crab, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese and scallions fried to perfection and served with a side of Thai chili sauce.
Build Your Own Bowl$16.10
Poké Juice (24oz)$3.50
Raspberry + Lemon infused water with pineapple and sugar.
AHA sparkling water 12oz can$2.50
AHA's flavored sparkling water pairs familiar flavors in unexpected ways for a uniquely delightful, flavor-forward experience.
Poké Tots$4.60
Freshly fried tater tots drizzled with spicy mayo. THE PERFECT START!
The Shore
Brown rice & zucchini noodles topped with mango, cherry tomatoes, and dice jalapeños finished with a generous portion of fried coconut shrimp drizzled with mango habanero & jalapeño jelly and wasabi peas.
Dog Ice Cream$2.50
Our frozen yogurt dog treats & supplements are full of quality ingredients like Applewood smoked bacon, banana and pumpkin. Each cup of "Cool Treats" is packed with prebiotics and digestive enzymes, making them a favorite for pups and their parents.
Lemonade (24oz)$3.00
Flavored Lemonade options available.
The Porkway
brown rice and mixed greens base topped with pineapple, scallions and shedded red cabbage tossed in our new mango habanero sauce with our house seasoned pulled pork and topped off with coconut flakes.
See full menu

Location

1922 Hooper Ave.

Tomas River NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Surf Taco - Silverton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Healthy and Delicious

No reviews yet

We are a healthy quick serve restaurant with a wide assortment of homemade food. Choose from our chicken burgers, veggie burgers, gluten free entrees, whole wheat wraps & paninis, salads, smoothies and juices. We use mostly organic ingredients. We offer dine in, delivery, take out and pick up.

Vibe N Slurp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston