Go
Toast

Birdies Hot Chicken

"A bunch of chefs and foodies that love food and want to share our delicious perfected creations! We specialize in experience and flavor without compromising on ethically sourced ingredients. We recognized the lack of halal food and grew our concept in the heart of Brooklyn. So anyone can enjoy a premium 12% butter fat milkshake or an authentic Nashville style hot chicken sandwich with creamy coleslaw served on a freshly made brioche bun. We love what we do and can happily say our food is our passion Our team has worked for years to make the perfect what we call "Bird in a Bun" to be truly a piece of food art that taste just as good as it looks."

131 New Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Signature Fries$11.00
Crispy fries topped with a chopped Nashville Style Hot Chicken tender drizzled with Birdies' special sauce.
Coke$2.00
Tendies$11.00
2 pc. Nashville Style Hot Chicken with pickles, a side of coleslaw and Birdies' special sauce.
Single Tender$5.00
Nashville Style Hot Chicken, brined, fried, and seasoned to your choice of spice, with a pickle.
Fries$4.00
Classic crispy.
Dirty Fries$6.00
Classic hot and crispy seasoned with our special blend spice mix.
Bird in a Bun$11.00
Nashville style hot chicken seasoned and brined to perfection, in a brioche bun with crispy pickles, fresh coleslaw, and Birdies' special sauce.
Oreo Milkshake$7.00
Vanilla Ferrero Milkshake$7.00
Birdies Special Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Location

131 New Road

Parsippany-Troy Hills NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jashan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dhaba Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rezza

No reviews yet

In Bocca Al Lupo

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston