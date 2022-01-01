Go
Nancy's Marshview Cafe

Salisbury's friendliest family run restaurant offering homemade breakfast lunch and bakery items!

SANDWICHES

155 Bridge Rd • $

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$5.69
Egg, Cheese and Meat on Toast or an English Muffin
Hash n' Cheese Omelette$12.99
Nancy's Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Cheddar Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries
Three Eggs$8.99
with Meat, Toast and Homefries
Orange Juice$2.59
24 oz. [One Size]
MED Coffee$3.29
16 oz.
Route 1 Pile Up$12.99
Our corned beef hash, shredded hashbrowns, baked beans, two over easy eggs and hollandaise sauce piled high with a side of toast!
Iced Coffee$3.99
24 oz. [One Size]
Fresh Muffin$2.69
[As is only. Find "Grilled Muffin" under Breakfast Sides]
Create Your Own Omelette$8.99
Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries. Build your own fillings, Meats, Cheeses and Veggies.
Bacon$4.49
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

155 Bridge Rd

Salisbury MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
