NN Burger Tappahannock
Voted "Best In Virginia" 8 straight years!
303 Queen Street
Location
303 Queen Street
Tappahannock VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Big Oak Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Captain Charles Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
Urbanna Seafood
Welcome to Urbanna Seafood and Raw Bar. We are the only waterside dining restaurant in the Urbanna area and we're easy to find because we are one of the stops on the Urbanna Trolley. But don't worry we are also easy to get to by boat or car. We offer fresh seafood items from Spicy Tugboat Shrimp to raw or steamed Local Oysters and every table has a beautiful waterfront view.
We hope you will join us for lunch with the family or for dinner to watch one of our beautiful sunsets on Robinson Creek.
Urbanna Seafood - Poolside Cafe
Come in and enjoy!