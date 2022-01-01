Go
NNT Costa Mesa

Thanks for your order! We are located inside the Broken Yolk Cafe. Please follow signage and call 949-375-9285 with any questions!

2701 Harbor Blvd Suite E6

Popular Items

Sam's Cheeseburger$4.50
secret sauce | shredded lettuce | sautéed onions | crispy onions | parsley
Smokey Pork + Mac$6.50
mac-&-cheese | sautéed onions | sriracha | sour cream | green onion
Korean Short Rib$6.75
ginger garlic soy sauce | jicama | green onion | gochujang | sour cream | crispy panko
It's a Date$24.00
pick 4 tacos, includes a side of tater tots
Nashville Hot Chicken$5.50
buttermilk brined | sam's hot sauce | red cabbage slaw | pickle
Large Tater Tots$5.00
crispy tots tossed in ranch seasoning (pictured with add ons)
Kelly's Shrimp$5.75
chipotle cream | red cabbage | old bay seasoning | micro cilantro
Cashew Chicken$4.75
cabbage | onions | szechuan peppers
green + red peppers | garlic aioli
Small Tater Tots$3.00
crispy tots tossed in ranch seasoning
Mashed Potato$3.75
sour cream | cholula™ | green onion | crushed potato chips
Location

Costa Mesa CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
