No Bull Steak House and Pub

No Bull Steak House and Pub is your local steak house where you can bring your whole family and enjoy wholesome food. Our mission is to provide high-quality food and a friendly atmosphere. We strive to bring to our tables the highest quality steaks, as well as, other menu options, and accommodate everyone's needs even if you are not a steak lover.

265 Post Road

Popular Items

Horseradish Cream$2.00
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken$14.00
lettuce / tomato / bread & butter pickles / garlic aioli
Classic Shrimp cocktail$3.00
no bull cocktail sauce / lemon
Smashed Red Potatoes$4.00
5 oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon$25.00
9 oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon$42.00
Steak Frites$24.00
marinated flat iron steak / fries / truffle aoli
Peanut Butter Explosion$10.00
fudge brownie / velvety peanut butter mouse / chocolate cake / mini brownie pieces / reese's peanut butter chips / fudge drizzle
House Burger$13.00
cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion / garlic mayo
Mac n Cheese Bites - Buffalo Chicken$12.00
buffalo chicken / mac n cheese
Location

265 Post Road

Westerly RI

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

