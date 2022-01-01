Go
No Fork Cafe- Beachwood

3365 Richmond Rd SUITE 125

Popular Items

WAKE AND BAKE BURRITO$9.25
EGGS,BREAKFAST POTATOES,BACON, SAUSAGE, CHEESE,PEPPERS, ONIONS
BREAKFAST BOWL$6.00
FRIED POTATOES, PEPPERS, ONIONS, SHREDDED CHEDDAR, EGGS, DRIP SAUCE, AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN
SALMON TENDERS$12.50
LEMON PEPPER AIOLI
SMASH BURGER$10.50
BRIOCHE BUN, 2 BURGER PATTIES, DRIP SAUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE,
BACON EGG AND CHEESE$6.00
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
ZUCCHINI STICKS$4.50
SIDE OF RANCH
8 WINGS$13.50
RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE(1 SAUCE & 1 WING FLAVOR)
STRAIGHT CUT FRIES$3.50
SEASONED WAFFLE FRIES$4.50
MOZZARELLA STICKS$5.50
SIDE OF MARINARA
3365 Richmond Rd SUITE 125

BEACHWOOD OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
