No Frill Bar and Grill

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

806 Spotswood Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Pita$11.99
Grilled sliced chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and Parmesan pepper
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh veggies, pita wedges
Chicken Fingers$5.99
House breaded chicken fingers
Philly Cheese Steak$14.59
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll
Funky Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, Parmesan pepper, grilled Rye
Spotswood Salad$13.99
Baby spinach, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized almonds and raisins, red onions, radishes, cucumbers, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, pita wedges, choice of dressing
Field Green Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, radishes, carrots and peppers, sprouts, and croutons
Funky Chicken Salad$14.99
Marinated, grilled and sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, fresh veggies, pita wedges, choice of dressing
Teriyaki & Sesame Grilled Tuna Salad$16.99
Marinated and grilled yellowfin tuna, mixed greens, fresh veggies, corn and black bean salsa, pita wedges, choice of dressing
Spotswood Melt$14.99
Half pound Angus burger with bacon, grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

806 Spotswood Ave

Norfolk VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

