Go
Toast

No Grease Premium

Come in and enjoy!

5512 New Fashion Parkway, Unit 1048

No reviews yet

Location

5512 New Fashion Parkway, Unit 1048

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

37SOL - Charlotte

No reviews yet

37sol blends bold flavors of the Southwest with our own Southern culinary influences. We like to keep things fresh. With a focus on dishes that let seasonal ingredients and select spices shine. The real star of our kitchen is our wood fire grill, and all menu items—from sauces to salsas to handcrafted cocktails—start from scratch and are made to order. All tequilas are 100% agave, citrus fruits are juiced daily, and avocados aren't cut until you order guacamole

Bonzai Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

We are a local, family owned restaurant specializing in Authentic Thai Cuisine made with fresh ingredients and made fresh to order everyday. We are located in the Southwest Charlotte area off of 485 right behind the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0431

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Island Fin Poké Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston