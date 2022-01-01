Snack Mania Brazilian Delights

Snack Mania started as a factory of Brazilian fritters (coxinhas) located in Elizabeth, New Jersey. We’ve created original flavors of gourmet Brazilian delights.

Born from our love of Brazilian food, we want to add our own personal touch to one of the culture’s most popular snacks by mixing traditional flavors with locally-sourced and responsibly-produced ingredients. This is our take on the snacks we grew up eating! At our DIne in location we offer way more than those little snacks, we also have burgers, sandwiches, fresh juices and smoothies (Including our famous Açaí bowl), crepes, a variety of desserts, and more!

