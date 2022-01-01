No Relation
Tucked away down a narrow hallway at the back of Shore Leave, No Relation is a nine-seat, secret sushi restaurant nestled within the newly opened neighborhood tiki bar from the team at Bar Mezzana. Chef Colin Lynch leads the inventive omakase menu, where Japanese technique and his creative interpretation of a sushi-ya are presented each evening over approximately 14 courses. The menu pricing ranges from $95 - $120 per person (not including tax and house administrative fee; no gratuity is required) depending on availability of fish and seasonal ingredients, with two seatings offered during each service at 6:00pm and 8:30pm. Join us in a shared intimate experience with a thoughtfully curated menu, served directly by our chefs.
SUSHI
11 William E. Mullins Way • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11 William E. Mullins Way
Boston MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Banyan Bar + Refuge
We are a vibrant neighborhood spot serving up Asian flavors with an American feel, a playful balance of fine dining, and deep-fried.
Elephant Walk - South End
French Cambodian
anoush'ella - South End
Come in and enjoy!
NU burger
Best Burger in Boston