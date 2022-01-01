Go
Tucked away down a narrow hallway at the back of Shore Leave, No Relation is a nine-seat, secret sushi restaurant nestled within the newly opened neighborhood tiki bar from the team at Bar Mezzana. Chef Colin Lynch leads the inventive omakase menu, where Japanese technique and his creative interpretation of a sushi-ya are presented each evening over approximately 14 courses. The menu pricing ranges from $95 - $120 per person (not including tax and house administrative fee; no gratuity is required) depending on availability of fish and seasonal ingredients, with two seatings offered during each service at 6:00pm and 8:30pm. Join us in a shared intimate experience with a thoughtfully curated menu, served directly by our chefs.

SUSHI

11 William E. Mullins Way • $$$$

Avg 4.3 (98 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11 William E. Mullins Way

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
