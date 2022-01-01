Go
Toast

Nō Studios

Join us, and socialize with purpose!

1037 West McKinley Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

1037 West McKinley Avenue

Milwaukee WI

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bottle House 42

No reviews yet

At Bottle House 42, we’re crafting a food and entertainment experience for our guests that embraces the amazing quality of food and drinks produced right here in Wisconsin. We’re serving uniquely-crafted sandwiches, snacks + beer so you can enjoy the game or just hang out, because being bored and hungry sucks.

SereniTea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ambassador Hotel Restaurants

No reviews yet

The Fitz features a menu of bold, creative flavors, crafted with influences from yesteryear. The Fitz’s name is a nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald and his energy and creative storytelling throughout the roaring twenties, the decade during which The Ambassador Hotel was founded. The Fitz offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, Saturday & Sunday brunch, each of which celebrates the rich history of the hotel with a contemporary take on the classics.

MATC - Food Service

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston