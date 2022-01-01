Nō Studios
Join us, and socialize with purpose!
1037 West McKinley Avenue
Location
1037 West McKinley Avenue
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bottle House 42
At Bottle House 42, we’re crafting a food and entertainment experience for our guests that embraces the amazing quality of food and drinks produced right here in Wisconsin. We’re serving uniquely-crafted sandwiches, snacks + beer so you can enjoy the game or just hang out, because being bored and hungry sucks.
SereniTea
Come in and enjoy!
Ambassador Hotel Restaurants
The Fitz features a menu of bold, creative flavors, crafted with influences from yesteryear. The Fitz’s name is a nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald and his energy and creative storytelling throughout the roaring twenties, the decade during which The Ambassador Hotel was founded. The Fitz offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, Saturday & Sunday brunch, each of which celebrates the rich history of the hotel with a contemporary take on the classics.
MATC - Food Service
Come in and enjoy!