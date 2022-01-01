No Vacancy
When you're ready to "check in" for an inviting atmosphere, come to No Vacancy. This Florida vacation inspired hangout in the Edge District of St. Pete offers seafood nachos, lobster dip, grouper sandwiches, punch bowls, and local draft beers!
937 Central Ave
Location
937 Central Ave
Saint Petersburg FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:01 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:01 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hawkers Asian Street Food
Come on in and enjoy!
Dr. BBQ
Order and enjoy!!
Red Mesa
We are located in the heart of St. Petersburg's up and coming Edge District!
Everything we make is homemade, including our tortillas! Relax on our amazing patio enjoy a conversation or watch some sports over one of our signature hand-crafted margaritas!
The Cake Drip - St. Pete
Welcome to The Cake Drip where the roses are always in bloom and the desserts become a living art with your spin. Known in Tampa as the top Instagram and TikTok magnet, our pretty-in-pink dessert boutique offers award-winning, customizable desserts, chocolates bars, teas and more. Enjoy brunch on the patio or reserve an In Studio experience with complementary champagne.