Go
Toast

Noah's Smokehouse

Follow your nose and the smokey aroma into our doors and we'll take care of the rest.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

940 Monroe St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2255 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

940 Monroe St

Dearborn MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!

The Great Commoner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled

No reviews yet

We're sushi unrolled. That's all.

Brome Modern Eatery

No reviews yet

We pledge fresh never-frozen meat that goes into our burgers. We pledge beef that only comes from grass-fed cows that lead comfortable lives. We pledge ingredients that are NON GMO certified so that what mother nature intended is all that goes into our bodies. We pledge sustainable business practices that increase efficiency and reduce waste.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston