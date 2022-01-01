Go
Toast

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches

Come in and enjoy!

5 Georgetown Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Italian Sub$9.95
Salami, capicola, cooked salami, and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sub sauce
Half Dozen Wings (6)$8.99
6 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese
Garden Salad$6.95
Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, and your choice of dressing
Small 6 Cut$8.95
Garlic Knots$5.95
Fish, Fries and Slaw Combo$14.99
Chicken Tenders$7.75
Large 12 Cut$15.95
Dozen Wings (12)$16.99
12 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes side of ranch or blue cheese
Medium 8 Cut$12.95
See full menu

Location

5 Georgetown Road

Canonsburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vincents of Southpointe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe

No reviews yet

Simply the best Burgher you have ever eaten.
Our Burghers are a proprietary blend of NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket!
Ground fresh and never frozen.
We operate a from scratch kitchen...come taste the difference.

LK CAFE

No reviews yet

We are located in the lobby of the Stealth building in Southpointe. We sell Coffee, Boba teas, other drinks, smoothies, sandwiches, salads and healthy snacks

Frankie's Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston