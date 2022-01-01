Go
Nobel House

Where we’ve taken our inspiration from the legendary Alfred Nobel to create a dining and entertainment experience unlike any other. Why Nobel, you might ask? In a word – excellence. Whereas Alfred created the Nobel Prize to award excellence across a variety of disciplines, our focus is to deliver excellence through our incredible food, impeccable service and inventive atmosphere.

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

419 North Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (503 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$9.00
Burnt Ends$17.00
BBQ glazed twice smoked brisket
NoHo Burger$15.00
Two quarter pound patties, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Chopped Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, capers, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, herb vinaigrette
Kids Burger$9.00
Salmon Caesar Salad$18.00
6oz blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, ciabatta crouton, Caesar dressing
Nashville Hot Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast, low/slow buffalo, honey glaze, B&B pickles
BBQ Tacos$15.00
Choose pulled pork or chopped brisket, red cabbage slaw, adobo lime, avocado, micro cilantro
Steak Salad$19.00
6oz filet, mixed greens, artichokes, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Smoked Wings$18.00
Tossed in one of our signature sauces. BBQ Rub, BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Low & Slow, Alabama white BBQ
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

419 North Main Street

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
