Noble Crust

DEEP SOUTH ITALIAN

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy • $$

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)

Popular Items

SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS$10.00
Parm, mozz, garlic butter, tomato sauce
BRONZED SALMON$22.00
Roasted cauliflower, garlic whipped potatoes, pickled raisins, capers, basil lemon butter, Calabrian chili oil
RIGATONI + BEEF RAGU$23.00
Creamy burrata, Calabrian chili
MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, olive oil
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Buttered brioche bun, Tabasco honey, shaved iceberg, dill pickle + buttermilk ranch
FULL CAESAR$12.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing
OUR PEPPERONI PIZZA$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, pepperoni, cup n char pepperoni, parm, basil + olive oil
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS$14.50
Crystal hot sauce, honey + calabrian with gorgonzola ranch
FRENCH FRIES$4.00
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN$19.00
Tabasco honey, black pepper gravy, Mac n cheese + ranch slaw
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

