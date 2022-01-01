Go
Noble Rice

American Izakaya. Sushi/Ramen/Pub

807 W Platt St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shishito Pepper Yakitori$4.00
Sake/Salmon$10.00
Sake Ribs Pear Ginger$13.00
Chilled Tofu & Seaweed$10.00
Chirashi Zushi$25.00
Hatsu Yakitori$5.00

Location

Tampa FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

