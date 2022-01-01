Go
Toast

Noble's East Nashville

House crafted cocktails, the best craft beer lineup & amazing southern food including house smoked BBQ - House games like billiards, darts, golden tee & more - 3 Large covered & uncovered patios - 27 TVs for your favorite sports

974 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Club Sandwich$11.99
House smoked turkey, sliced ham, bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on 3 sliced of white or wheat bread. Side of Honey Mustard.
House Smoked Wings$11.99
8 Wings. Choose from Buffalo, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Thai Chili, Naked or NASHVILLE HOT
8 Wings & 2$15.99
Chef Salad$13.49
Mixed greens, sliced ham & turkey, bacon, grape tomato, egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles & mixed cheese.
Fried Chick Sand$11.99
Lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.
Fried Chicken Tenders$11.99
Comes with Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Tots.
Single Burger$9.99
Cooked medium well. Ground beef patty. Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion.
Catfish & 2$10.99
Large House Salad$7.49
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Red Onion & croutons.
Southwestern Eggrolls$10.99
Seasoned chicken, corn, black beans & peppers in a crispy flour wrapper.
See full menu

Location

974 Main St.

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

St. Vito

No reviews yet

Nashville based sfincione pizza and Sicilian street food pop up! Pick up orders only right now. Wednesday- Saturday at Hunters Station in East Nashville and pickup hours are 4pm-8pm. Free Parking available! Park in the back and make your way towards the staircase. My kitchen door is right by the stairs.

Peninsula

No reviews yet

Reopening soon!

Dino's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Ice Cold Beer. Fine Food.

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston