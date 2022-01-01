Noble's East Nashville
House crafted cocktails, the best craft beer lineup & amazing southern food including house smoked BBQ - House games like billiards, darts, golden tee & more - 3 Large covered & uncovered patios - 27 TVs for your favorite sports
974 Main St.
Popular Items
Location
974 Main St.
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
St. Vito
Nashville based sfincione pizza and Sicilian street food pop up! Pick up orders only right now. Wednesday- Saturday at Hunters Station in East Nashville and pickup hours are 4pm-8pm. Free Parking available! Park in the back and make your way towards the staircase. My kitchen door is right by the stairs.
Peninsula
Reopening soon!
Dino's Restaurant
Ice Cold Beer. Fine Food.
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!