Noblesville restaurants you'll love

Noblesville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Noblesville

Noblesville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Noblesville restaurants

Queso's Noblesville image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queso's Noblesville

14741 Hazel Dell Crossing, Noblesville

Avg 4.5 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
All In-Burrito$11.00
Stuffed flour tortilla, shredded cheese, crema, lettuce & pico de gallo, whole pinto beans & white mexican rice. Served with seasoned fries
Quesadilla Fajita$14.00
Flour tortillas, shredded cheese, onions, tomato, bell pepper. Served with whole black beans & mexican rice
Arroz con Pollo (ACP) *$14.00
Bed of mexican rice, chicken & queso sauce
MISO ONLY Blu Moon Eats image

 

MISO ONLY Blu Moon Eats

16289 Boden Rd, Noblesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 GRINDER PANINI$5.50
Sourdough, provolone cheese, salami, smoked ham, tomato, giardiniera and garlic mayonnaise
BLT PANINI$8.25
Sourdough bread, provolone cheese, crisp bacon, tomato, romaine and roasted garlic mayonnaise
SPRING SALAD$7.75
Baby spinach, house made granola, fresh berries, feta cheese and dried cranberries. Served with a side of Balsamic Dressing
Primeval Brewing image

 

Primeval Brewing

960 Logan St #100, Noblesville

Avg 5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sowing Oats (Oatmeal Stout)
30 IBU, 5.0% ABV: Full bodied dark beer with a chocolate, creamed coffee and light nuttiness in the aroma and flavor.
GUEST CIDER: Ash & Elm Sunset
6.5% ABV: Semi-sweet cider fermented with whole tart cherries.
Sacred Seduction (English Porter)
22 IBU, 5.7% ABV: English version of the well-known porter style features toasted caramel and chocolate malt flavors.
Noble Coffee & Tea image

 

Noble Coffee & Tea

933 Logan St., Noblesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai
Hot chai tea. Go to Add-Ons and select Add Double Shot to make a dirty chai.
Iced Chai
Iced chai tea. Go to Add-Ons and select Add Double Shot to make a dirty chai.
Zebra Latte (HOT)
White chcocolate and dark chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and optional whipped cream.
Condado Tacos image

 

Condado Tacos

14165 CABELA PARKWAY, NOBLESVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
9th Street Bistro image

 

9th Street Bistro

56 S 9th St, Noblesville

Avg 5 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

Bica Café

933 Conner St, Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Board$40.00
This Waffle Brunch Board consists of four Liege waffles flanked by sweet (berries, grapes, candied nuts, chocolate sauces, peanut butter, powdered sugar, Eagle Creek Apiary honeycomb) and savory (scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, Italian rosemary ham, cheese, avocado, thyme maple glaze) toppings/sides.
Dress your waffle however you choose or enjoy the the goodies on the side.
Tortellini Formaggi
Tortellini, rosemary ham, and peas in a garlic cream sauce
Portuguese Sweet Bread (orders must be placed by Thursday; pick up Saturdays and Sundays only)$7.50
Portuguese Sweet Bread is Available for Pre-order and Pick up on Saturdays and Sundays. Orders must be placed by the Thursday prior to the pickup date.
Restaurant banner

 

Outlaws Steak & Spirits

13871 Cabela Parkway, Noblesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
