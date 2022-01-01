The Dutchess

The Dutchess is an all-day bakery, café and Burmese-Californian restaurant housed in a 1926-era building on the site of Ojai’s first bakery. It’s an “everything place” that captures the spirit of the town’s farmers and artisans, and is a fun eclectic collaboration amongst friends and family—Bakers Zoe Nathan, Kate Pepper and Kelsey Brito, Chef Saw Naing and Restaurateur Josh Loeb. Daytime features great coffee and tea from local purveyors, rustic breads and pastries, with a full menu coming soon. Nighttime shifts into an energetic restaurant featuring Burmese fare, as a celebration of Saw’s heritage, along with farmers’ market-driven classic cocktails, regional craft beers and small production wines focused on grapes farmed in an ecologically-responsible way. Everything is crafted from beautiful ingredients, with the majority coming from within 50 miles, including Zoe and Josh’s 50/50 Farms and other farms focused on soil health.

