Nocciola
314 EL PASEO RD
Location
314 EL PASEO RD
Ojai CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rory's Place
Come in and enjoy!
Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill
Welcome to the Online Ordering website for Jim & Rob's Fresh Grill Ojai!
You're just a few clicks away from a tasty meal ready for Take Out or Delivery!
"Where we don't serve fast food, but healthy food as fast as we can!"
Here at Jim & Rob's, we've been happily dishing out healthy, delicious Mexican and American food for breakfast, lunch and dinner for over 20 years! We're proud to be voted Ojai's "Favorite Burrito", "Favorite Burger", and "Favorite Lunch Spot" many times over!
Ojai Rôtie
Nestled in the center of Ojai’s historic downtown, Ojai Rôtie is a chef and farmer-driven, fast-casual patio-restaurant offering extraordinary French-Lebanese style rotisserie chicken, freshly-baked, handmade sourdough, an array of innovative side dishes, plus a wine and beer list that highlights Ojai Valley agriculture, viticulture, and the “Ojai Appellation”.
The feel is fun, energetic, and evokes a perfect picnic. Everything from the simply crafted food and exhilarating local wine selections to the shaded landmark patio is suggestive of relaxed living and unfussy pleasure–more or less what people have come to think of as an Ojai state of mind.
The Dutchess
The Dutchess is an all-day bakery, café and Burmese-Californian restaurant housed in a 1926-era building on the site of Ojai’s first bakery. It’s an “everything place” that captures the spirit of the town’s farmers and artisans, and is a fun eclectic collaboration amongst friends and family—Bakers Zoe Nathan, Kate Pepper and Kelsey Brito, Chef Saw Naing and Restaurateur Josh Loeb. Daytime features great coffee and tea from local purveyors, rustic breads and pastries, with a full menu coming soon. Nighttime shifts into an energetic restaurant featuring Burmese fare, as a celebration of Saw’s heritage, along with farmers’ market-driven classic cocktails, regional craft beers and small production wines focused on grapes farmed in an ecologically-responsible way. Everything is crafted from beautiful ingredients, with the majority coming from within 50 miles, including Zoe and Josh’s 50/50 Farms and other farms focused on soil health.