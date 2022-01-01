Go
Toast

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

Order take out by phone or online.
Visit www.nohos.com/medford for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.

330 E McAndrews Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Noho's Teriyaki Chicken- Regular$15.95
Coconut Shrimp$10.95
Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah$18.95
24. Yakisoba Noodles$16.95
Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Menehune$11.95
Custom Mixed Plate - Regular$18.95
Side of Sauce$0.35
Teriyaki Steak - Regular$19.95
Macaroni Salad$3.00
Kalua Pork Spring Rolls$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

330 E McAndrews Rd

Medford OR

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boba Tea Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
1132 Biddle Rd, Medford OR 97504

Asian Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HB

No reviews yet

2355 East Baseline Street, Cornelius, OR, 97113

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston