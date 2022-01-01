Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
To order by phone, call 503-445-6646.
Visit www.nohos.com/portland for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
4627 NE Fremont St. • $$
Location
4627 NE Fremont St.
Portland OR
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
