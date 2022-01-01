Go
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

To order by phone, call 503-445-6646.

Visit www.nohos.com/portland for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

4627 NE Fremont St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Sauce$0.35
Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Regular$15.95
Phil's Ono Chicken - Regular$15.95
Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah$21.95
Kalua Pork - Regular$16.95
Veggie Spring Rolls$7.95
Yakisoba Noodles$17.45
Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Regular$15.95
Macaroni Salad$3.00
Kalua Pork Spring Rolls$9.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4627 NE Fremont St.

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
