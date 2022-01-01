Go
Toast
  • /
  • New Orleans
  • /
  • New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

Come in and enjoy!

12000 E I-10 Service Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Thick Catfish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Crawfish Queso$5.99
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Hickory Bacon Cheese$13.99
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar
Bayou Pasta$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
City's Best Gumbo - Bowl$7.99
Alfredo Pasta$12.99
Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
All American$12.99
Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles
See full menu

Location

12000 E I-10 Service Road

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Eburnieya

No reviews yet

Food and taste from the Ivory Coast. The dishes are flavorful and unique!!!

East of Italy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston